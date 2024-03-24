CUET (ICAR-UG) 2024 Registration Concludes; Admission into Top Agricultural Universities

Representative image

Mumbai: The registration process for CUET (ICAR-UG) 2024, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is nearing its conclusion for admission into undergraduate programs offered by various agricultural universities.

Interested candidates can complete their registration on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Admission into 12 bachelor degree programs across agricultural universities will be based on merit-rank in CUET (ICAR-UG)-2024.

The programs covered under CUET (ICAR-UG) 2024 include BSc (Hons) in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Community Science, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Sericulture, Natural Farming, Bachelor of Fisheries Sciences, BTech in Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Food Technology, and Biotechnology.

The final number of seats available in various agricultural institutes will be displayed on the ICAR official website, icar.org.in, during the online counseling process.

During the academic year 2023-24, a total of 5,221 ICAR All India Quota (AIQ) seats were available for admission across 12 different Bachelor Degree programs.

Eligibility criteria for CUET (ICAR-UG) 2024 require candidates to have passed the Class 12 board exam with at least three subjects out of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and Agriculture/Inter-Agriculture as core programs.

Candidates who have appeared in subjects different from those passed in Class 12 will not be considered for counseling/admission and will be rejected. Candidates can attempt for a maximum of three subjects (at least 3 subjects) in the examination as per the choices indicated in the application form. Additionally, several universities have specific conditions such as upper age limits, mandatory subject eligibility for specific programs, gender-specific preferences, etc., as per respective university statutes.

In the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF 2023), the Indian Council of Agricultural Research was ranked first in the agricultural and allied categories. Some of the top agricultural universities include the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (New Delhi), ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute (Karnal), Punjab Agricultural University (Ludhiana), Banaras Hindu University (Varanasi), and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (Coimbatore), among others.