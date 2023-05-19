CUET admit card 2023 released for May 21, 22, 23 and 24 exams at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 admit card released | Representative image

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG admit Card 2023 for May 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2023 exams.

The Common University entrance Test (CUET UG) hall ticket can be downloaded by candidates from the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and 24 cities outside India.

In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023.

Moreover, buffer days of 07 and 08 June 2023 are also being kept as reserve days.

The admit card was expected to be released 3 days before the actual date of examination.

To check more details about CUET UG 2023 exam click on the below link.

CUET UG admit card 2023 download: Steps to download Admit cards

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.