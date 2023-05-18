CUET UG admit card 2023 to be out anytime soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; check latest updates here

CUET admit card 2023 to be out soon | Representative image

New Delhi: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET Admit Card 2023 likely soon. The NTA CUET UG hall ticket when released can be downloaded by candidates from the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA will release the CUET UG Admit cards 2023 three days before the exam. Hence, the admit cards will be released in a phased manner.

CUET UG admit card 2023 link has not been released yet However CUET Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released anytime soon.

As per the official notice, the admit card will be released 3 days before the actual date of examination.

NTA recently released the exam city intimation slip for the CUET UG 2023. Candidates must note that the exam city slip is issued for the exams scheduled for May 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2023.

The city intimation slip displays the date and shift of the exam, subject or test paper and medium chosen for exam. "Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those displayed in the City Intimation Slip; these will be issued subsequently," read the official notification.

CUET UG 2023 Jammu Kashmir Exam centre

Several students from Jammu Kashmir are complaining that they have been allotted exam centres in Punjab, even though they opted for closer cities such as Baramulla or Srinagar.

UGC said, “There is a huge increase in the number of registered students from J&K and Jharkhand. Since not many centres are available in these two states in spite of our best efforts, after exhausting the centres in their respective states, they are now given in the neighbouring state.” Stated Indian Express.

CUET 2023 Admit Card: Exam dates

The CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and 24 cities outside India. In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023.

CUET UG admit card 2023 download: Steps to download Admit cards

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.