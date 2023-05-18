CUET UG 2023: Admit card expected shortly at cuet.samarth.ac.in soon

CUET UG 2023 Admit card to be out shortly | Representational pic

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release admit card for students taking the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) in 2023. Once released, the candidates can download the admit card from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

How to download the CUET UG 2023 Admit Card?

Go to the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Select the student login link. Enter your application number and date of birth to login. Select the link for CUET UG 2023 admit card. Download and print the admit card once it appears on the screen.

The CUET UG 2023 admit card was scheduled to be released three days before the date of the examination. Common University Entrance Test 2023 will start from May 21 and will go on till May 31, 2023.

The CUET UG examination days will also be extended by at least four days to accommodate the higher number of candidates in certain cities.

"In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large. To accommodate these candidates, the CUET examination days will be extended to June 1-2 as well as June 5-6.

Moreover, buffer days of June 7 and 8 are also being kept as reserve days. In the coming days, NTA will issue the City Intimation Slip for these additional days," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.

The NTA has also clarified that the City Intimation Slip is not the same as admit card. "These slips are for advance intimation for allotment of city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit cards will be issued later," she added.

Nearly 14 lakh applications have been received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from the debut edition last year. The CUET-UG remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of number of applicants. In the debut edition of CUET-UG, 12.50 lakh students registered themselves and 9.9 lakh submitted applications.