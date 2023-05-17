Indian student dies, another critical after bike accident in China

Mohammad Jaseem was an engineering student at Nanjing University |

Mumbai: An Indian student has died while another remains critically injured after a bike accident in Nanjing, a city in China’s eastern Jiangsu province.

The incident, which happened on the morning of April 29, led to the death of Mohammad Jaseem, a fifth-year mechanical engineering student at Nanjing University, with his friend, a fifth-year medical student at Southeast University facing severe injuries.

Both the students came to China from Kerala in 2018. While Mohammad hailed from the city of Palakkad, the critical student is from Malappuram.

The individual, who is currently being treated at Nanjing Zijin Hospital, regained consciousness a few days ago with his family members and friends now collecting the amount for Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT).

“We are now preparing for the treatment of Jasim and need more than 4000 Chinese Yuan daily to continue with the same. His condition is improving day by day,” said a family member close to the student. With their insurance coverage not being able to cover the cost, the family members have now put out a donation link to fulfil the monetary requirement.

The relatives of the students have arrived in Nanjing with Mohammad’s family members yet to take his body back to India.

“The parents haven’t been able to bring Mohammad’s body back to India. We are trying to help out the family members and also trying to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Beijing regarding the matter. We have also written a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs concerning the issue,” said Mohammad Sageer, Joint Secretary, Foreign Medical Graduates Parents Association (FMGPA), who alleged that Chinese authorities have not provided enough details on the accident.

The Free Press Journal has reached out to the Indian Embassy in China with some queries, responses to which are being awaited.

Indian students return to China post-Covid

With China dropping its zero Covid policy after almost three years, Indian medical students are making a return to the East Asian country to continue their studies.

Over 23,000 Indian students were studying in China before the Covid-19 pandemic, with around 6,200 student visas being approved for Indians since 2022 after the country eased travel rules, as per a report by the Chinese government-funded Global Times.