CUET 2023: Delhi University introduces UG admission portal, declares eligibility criteria

Delhi University | PTI

New Delhi: Delhi University has announced that candidates seeking undergraduate admission in colleges affiliated with the varsity have to mandatorily take the Common University Entrance Tests (CUET) 2023.

The varsity had earlier agreed to consider the CUET score from last year.

“For admission to the University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) – 2023 in those subjects in which he / she is appearing/has passed Class 12,” said a statement by DU.

The Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) of the College of Art will be based on CUET UG 2023 results, according to DU, with the information bulletin for UG programmes comprising seat matrix, admission guidelines, program-specific eligibility of various courses, and any other important information.

“Infographics in the form of illustrative examples have been uploaded on the DU admission official website to help candidates choose their test papers as per the requirements of the program-specific eligibility,” said the notice by DU.

The first webinar, to help candidates with the application process will be held on February 17, at 3 PM.

