CUET 2022: IIMC extends PG Diploma courses' registration dates

The application window for IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). The Common Universities Entrance Test will be used by the IIMC going forward to accept students to its Postgraduate Diploma programmes (CUET). The application forms have until June 18, 2022, to be submitted. Through the official website, iimc.nic.in, candidates can now apply for IIMC PG diploma courses through July 4.

The application fee must be paid before July 5 in order to be considered. On July 6, the application correction window will be available. The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the registration deadline for CUET, which led to the extension of the registration deadline.

"Last date for applying of application forms for IIMC PG Diploma Courses, 2022-23 has been extended upto 4th July 2022. Full details of which are given in the website of cuet.nta.nic.in. Applicants, who could not opt for IIMC while filling up the form of CUET, will get the chance to correct their application forms from July 06 to July 08, 2022," reads the official notification of IIMC.

According to an earlier IIMC Admission Notice 2022–23, the NTA will hold the entrance exam for admission to the PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations, PG Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism, and PG Diploma in Digital Media at IIMC alongside the CUET PG.

