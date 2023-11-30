CTET January 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow At ctet.nic.in

CTET January 2024 | Representational pic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conclude the extended registration process for the CTET January 2024 exam on December 1, 2023. The initial deadline of November 27 has been extended to accommodate more applicants.

Important Dates:

CTET January 2023 registration closes on December 1, 2023.

The CBSE will conduct two papers: Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8).

Fees:

Application fee: Rs 1,000 for one paper, Rs 1,200 for both papers.

Differently-abled, SC, and ST candidates: Rs 500 for one paper, Rs 600 for both papers.

Qualifying Marks:

Candidates need to secure 60% or more to pass the CTET exam.

Concessions possible for SC/ST, OBC, differently-abled, and other categories based on the reservation policy of school managements.

CTET 2024 Applicability:

Successful candidates can apply for teaching positions in central government-operated schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodayas Vidyalya, Central Tibetan Schools).

Applicable to schools in union territories and can be used by private, state government, and local bodies schools for recruitment.

Validity Period:

CTET qualification is valid for a lifetime.

No restrictions on the number of attempts to acquire a CTET certificate.

Candidates can reappear to improve their scores.

As the registration window is closing soon, aspiring teachers are encouraged to complete their applications promptly on the official website, ctet.nic.in.