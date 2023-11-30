 CTET January 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow At ctet.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCTET January 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow At ctet.nic.in

CTET January 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow At ctet.nic.in

CTET January 2023 registration concludes on Dec 1. Apply at their official website, ctet.nic.in.

Simple FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
CTET January 2024 | Representational pic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conclude the extended registration process for the CTET January 2024 exam on December 1, 2023. The initial deadline of November 27 has been extended to accommodate more applicants.

Important Dates:

CTET January 2023 registration closes on December 1, 2023.

The CBSE will conduct two papers: Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8).

Fees:

Application fee: Rs 1,000 for one paper, Rs 1,200 for both papers.

Differently-abled, SC, and ST candidates: Rs 500 for one paper, Rs 600 for both papers.

Qualifying Marks:

Candidates need to secure 60% or more to pass the CTET exam.

Concessions possible for SC/ST, OBC, differently-abled, and other categories based on the reservation policy of school managements.

CTET 2024 Applicability:

Successful candidates can apply for teaching positions in central government-operated schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodayas Vidyalya, Central Tibetan Schools).

Applicable to schools in union territories and can be used by private, state government, and local bodies schools for recruitment.

Validity Period:

CTET qualification is valid for a lifetime.

No restrictions on the number of attempts to acquire a CTET certificate.

Candidates can reappear to improve their scores.

As the registration window is closing soon, aspiring teachers are encouraged to complete their applications promptly on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Read Also
CTET 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till December 1; Apply Here At ctet.nic.in
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: JNU To Patent Logo, Add 'Tamso Ma Jyotirgamaya' Motto

Delhi: JNU To Patent Logo, Add 'Tamso Ma Jyotirgamaya' Motto

AAICLAS Recruiting For 906 Security Screener Posts

AAICLAS Recruiting For 906 Security Screener Posts

CAT 2023 Answer Key Likely To Be Out Today at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 Answer Key Likely To Be Out Today at iimcat.ac.in

Assam CM Launches Development Of 264 Schools Through PM Shri School Scheme

Assam CM Launches Development Of 264 Schools Through PM Shri School Scheme

SSC (JE) Tier 1 2023 Final Answer Key Out & Scorecard Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC (JE) Tier 1 2023 Final Answer Key Out & Scorecard Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here