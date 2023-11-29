 CTET 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till December 1; Apply Here At ctet.nic.in
CBSE has extended CTET 2024 registration until December 1.

Megha FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
CTET 2024 | Representational pic

The deadline to register for CTET 2024 has been extended once again by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The Central Teacher Eligibility Test, or CTET January 2024, is open to candidates till December 1st. Until December 1, candidates can register for the CTET 2024 exam.

Previously, November 27 was the deadline for registering for the CTET 2024 exam.

The application cost for CAT 2024 is Rs1,000 per paper for both the general and OBC NCL categories. The cost of both papers is $1,200.Candidates from SC, ST, or with impairments must pay a fee of $500 for one paper and $600 for two.

The CTET January 2024 exam will be held on January 21. The CTET January 2024 exam will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Examination pattern

There will be two papers of CTET.

(i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Follow us on

