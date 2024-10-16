 CTET December 2024: Final Registration Ends Today, Exam Rescheduled To December 14; Check Fee Details & Apply Here
The exam is scheduled for December 14, with a possibility of extending to December 15 in cities with a high number of candidates. Application fees vary based on candidate categories.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be closing the online registration for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) toda, on October 16th. Aspirants who are yet to register can submit their applications till 11:59 p.m. by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.

The exam will be held on Saturday, December 14.

Originally scheduled for December 1, it was postponed to December 15 owing to overlapping state level exams. “…keeping in view the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to conduct the CTET examination on 14th December 2024 (Saturday). In case number of candidates is more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 15th December, 2024 (Sunday),” CBSE said.

The test will be held in 136 cities in the country.

Apply for CTET December 2024

Application Details

The CTET comprises of two papers. Seminar 2 will be held in the morning shift from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and Paper 1 will be held in the afternoon shift from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m.

The application fees are as follows.

General and OBC-NCL aspirants can pay ₹1,000 for one paper or ₹1,200 for both.

SC, ST, and differently abled candidates pay ₹500 for one paper and ₹600 for both papers.

How to Apply for the CTET December

-Visit ctet.nic.in.

-Click the application link on the home page.

-Register to receive your login details.

-Log into your account and complete the application form.

-Upload the essential documents and pay the application cost.

-Submit your application and keep a print out of the copy.

