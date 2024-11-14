 CTET 2024 Admit Card To Be Out In November Last Week? Check Latest Update
On the official CBSE CTET website, ctet.nic.in, candidates who have enrolled for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download their December hall pass.

Updated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
The CTET Admit Card 2024 is anticipated to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education in due course. On the official CBSE CTET website, ctet.nic.in, candidates who have enrolled for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download their December hall pass.

How to apply?

-Go to ctet.nic.in, the official website.
-On the homepage, locate the link to the Admit Card.
-To access the login page, click the Admit Card link.
-Put in your birthdate and application number.
-To view your admission card, click Submit.
-Get the Admit Card and review all the information.
-To enter the exam, print the admit card.

According to media reports, the CTET admit cards are scheduled to be released around the latter week of November or the first week of December 2024. However, no formal confirmation of the specific release date has been revealed yet.

Candidates must be aware that admittance into the exam hall is not permitted without a valid admit card. As a result, before attending the exam, candidates must carefully study all of the instructions on their admission card.

The date of the 2024 CTET exam is December 14, 2024. The test will be administered in two shifts, with the first taking place from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. It will include two papers. The morning shift will host Paper II, while the evening shift will host Paper I.

