 When Will the CBSE 2025 Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheet Be Released?
When Will the CBSE 2025 Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheet Be Released?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the date sheet for the 2025 board exams for classes 10 and 12, starting on February 15, 2025. Over 44 lakh students are expected to participate. Practical exams will take place before the main exams, with details available on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the date sheet for the 2025 board exams for classes 10 and 12. The exams are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2025. Media reports indicate that the CBSE date sheet is expected to be published by the end of this month, although the exact date and time have yet to be confirmed. Students planning to take the exams will be able to access and download the CBSE date sheet at cbse.gov.in.

In 2025, over 44 lakh students from classes 10 and 12 are anticipated to participate in the CBSE board exams. Students are eagerly awaiting the release of the date sheet, which in 2023 was issued in mid-December. The CBSE 2025 date sheet PDF will provide essential information, including exam dates, reporting times, subject names, subject codes, and other important details.

CBSE Board Practical Exam Dates

Practical exams will occur prior to the main examinations. According to the CBSE notification, practical exams and internal assessments in winter schools will take place from November 5 to December 5. In other schools, practical exams will commence on January 1. Students can access the CBSE board exam pattern and marking scheme at cbse.gov.in, while sample papers for the 2025 exams are available for download at cbseacademic.nic.in.

How to Download the CBSE 2025 Date Sheet

Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in.

Click on the link for the CBSE 10th or 12th date sheet (once released).

The CBSE 2025 date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.

Review the detailed subject-wise date sheet.

