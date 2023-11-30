CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 Registration Deadline Extended To Dec 4 | Pixabay (Representational)

The deadline for submitting the online application for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to December 4.

Candidates may register on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, for the CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET December 2023).

The application cost for the CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 will be available to candidates until 11:50 PM on December 4.

The deadlines for making corrections to the CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 application form have also been updated by the NTA.

Now, from December 6 to 8, candidates can access the edit window. December 26, 27, and 28 of 2023 will see the NET December.

How to apply?

Check out the official website

Select the registration link for CSIR NET Dec 2023 from the homepage.

Candidates will be taken to a new window where they must input their personal information and a working, legitimate email address and mobile number.

There will be a log ID produced.

Enter your login information to log in.

Fill out the application for CSIR NET Dec 2023.

Upload the necessary files in accordance with the guidelines.

Pay the application costs for CSIR NET Dec 2023.

Fill out the application, submit it, and print a copy for your records.