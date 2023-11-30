CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023 Registration Closes Today

UGC-NET | Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the online application window for CSIR UGC NET December 2023 will close today, November 30, at 5 pm. Aspiring candidates still have time to apply through the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Key Dates:

Application Deadline: November 30, 2023, until 5 pm

Correction Window: December 2-4, 2023

Exam Dates: December 26-28, 2023

Exam Duration: Three hours

Application Fees:

General category: ₹1100

General-EWS/OBC(NCL): ₹550

SC/ST/Third gender: ₹275

PwD category: No application fee

Candidates should note that the correction window for any application errors or updates will be open from December 2 to December 4, providing a brief opportunity to make necessary adjustments.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, locate and click on “Joint CSIR-UGC NET Registration open (Click Here)”

Register and proceed with the application process

Upload all the required documents as per the guidelines

Carefully review the application form

Submit the application before the deadline

Aspiring candidates are advised to follow these steps diligently to ensure a smooth application process. With the computer-based exam scheduled for December 26, 27, and 28, 2023, candidates should not miss the opportunity to apply for the CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023 examination within the specified timeframe.