CSIR UGC NET 2023: Registration Closes Nov 30; Know How To Apply

On November 30, 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application link for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2023.

Applications at the last minute can be submitted immediately via the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. The CSIR NET test 2023 is set to take place on December 27, 28, and 29. It consists of five papers that cover different scientific topics.

There will be five papers in the exam: biological sciences, mathematics sciences, physical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean, and planetary sciences, and chemical sciences.

The CSIR NET 2023 admit card will be distributed for the final session two days prior to the exam's start time. Consequently, candidates could anticipate receiving their CSIR NET hall ticket 2023 around December 24 or 25.

How to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official websites of NTA (nta.ac.in) and CSIR UGC NET (csirnet.nta.nic.in).

Step 2: Select the application link for CSIR NET.

Step 3: To create a registration ID and password, provide your contact information and basic information.

Step 4: Fill up the CSIR NET 2023 application form by entering your login information.

Step 5: Provide true, accurate information. Upload all required files in the format and file size specified.

Step 6: Before submitting the CSIR NET application form, make the payment.

The CSIR NET online form can be downloaded in step seven, as you may require it for the document verification stage.