 CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result To Be Announced Soon; Check Updates HERE
Applicants from the General, EWS, and OBC categories need to score at least 33% on the CSIR UGC NET exam in July 2024, while applicants from the SC, ST, and PwD categories need to score at least 25%.

Updated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result To Be Announced Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to release the CSIR NET 2024 results and official answer keys soon. Candidates who took the exam on July 25-27 will be able to download their scorecards online after it has been uploaded. However, the testing company has not specified the exact day when the results and final answer keys would be released. The final answer keys should be made available by NTA along with the results.

The final answer keys and results for the CSIR UGC NET 2024 will be accessible at the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants from the General, EWS, and OBC categories need to score at least 33% on the CSIR UGC NET exam in July 2024, while applicants from the SC, ST, and PwD categories need to score at least 25%.

How to check?


-Check out CSIR's official webpage at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
-'CSIR UGC NET 2024 results and final answer keys' is the notification link you should click.
-It will take you to a login screen where you must enter some basic information.
-The screen will display the CSIR UGC NET 2024 results along with the final answer keys.
-Download the final answer keys and CSIR UGC NET 2024 results, then store them for further use.

CSIR UGC NET 2024

The CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam was held at several exam sites on July 25, 26, and 27. According to statistics, 2,25,335 candidates took the exam at 348 locations in 187 cities around the country. The entrance exam assessed the candidate's competency in a number of specialised fields and was administered in a computer-based style.

Candidates can take the Joint CSIR UGC NET exam to determine whether they are eligible for an Assistant Professor job, a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or admission to a Ph.D. program in an Indian university or college.

