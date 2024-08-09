CSIR UGC NET 2024: Provisional Answer Key 2024 OUT, Direct Link here

csirnet.ntaonline.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET July 2024 exam. If you took the CSIR UGC exam, you can download the provisional answer keys from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.



The exam was conducted from July 25th to 27th, 2024, in 348 examination centres across 187 cities for 2,25,335 candidates in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The provisional answer keys and the question papers and recorded responses have been uploaded on the official website.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200/- per question. The objection window is open from August 9th to August 11th. The fee can be paid until 11.50 pm on August 11th using Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. No challenges will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

What's next?

After receiving the challenges, a panel of subject matter experts will verify them. If a challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.



How to raise objections?

To raise objections, visit the NTA website here.

Log in with your credentials,

Click on 'View Question Paper' for marked responses, and

Click on the link 'Click to view/Challenge Answer Key' to view or challenge the answer keys.

If you wish to challenge an option, you can select the desired option IDs,

Save your claims, and upload supporting documents in a single PDF file.

Then, pay the fee by selecting the mode of payment and paying the objection fee.