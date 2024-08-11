 CSIR UGC NET 2024: Answer Key Objection Window To Close Today; Check Processing Fee & More
CSIR UGC NET 2024: Answer Key Objection Window To Close Today; Check Processing Fee & More

CSIR UGC NET 2024: Answer Key Objection Window To Close Today; Check Processing Fee & More

Candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key can do so by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. If you are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, you can challenge it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Today, August 11, 2024, is the last day to raise objections for the provisional answer key of the CSIR UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key can do so by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

If you are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, you can challenge it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question. To raise objections, you need to enter your login details, such as your application number and date of birth.

If the challenge raised by any candidate is found to be correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly, and the result will be based on the revised final Answer Key.

The CSIR UGC NET exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode on July 25, 26, and 27 at 348 examination centres across 187 cities, with 2,25,335 candidates participating.

To challenge the provisional answer key, follow these steps:

1. Visit csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the 'CSIR UGC NET Answer Key Challenge Window' on the homepage.

3. Click on that link.

4. Enter the required details such as your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

5. Click on 'View Question Paper' for marked responses.

6. Select the correct answers and question ID.

7. Upload supporting documents.

8. Pay the required objection fee.

9. Click on 'Submit'.

10. Download the confirmation page for your future reference.

For more details, please visit the official website.

