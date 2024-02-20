 CSIR UGC NET 2023 Results Released By NTA: Check Your Scores Now!
The exam was administered in 356 exam centers between December 26 and 28, 2023.

The results of the December session of the CSIR University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2023) have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam was administered in 356 exam centers between December 26 and 28, 2023. 1,75,355 of the 2,19,146 candidates who registered for the exam actually took it.

Eligibility Criteria

For General, EWS, and OBC candidates to be eligible for both a lectureship and a fellowship, they must receive a minimum of 33 percent. Candidates from the PwD, SC, and ST categories must get at least 25% of the minimum percentage in order to be considered for Assistant Professor, Lectureship, and JRF jobs.

How to download?

Examinees can view their results at csirhrdg.res.in, the official website.

Csirhrdg.res.in is the official NTA website.

Find the download link for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 results.

On the URL that is supplied, enter your application number, birthdate, and the security code that is depicted in the photo.

Select "Login."

The outcome will show up on the display.

Save and download. For future reference, print up your CSIR NET 2023 results.

Candidates should double-check every detail on the CSIR UGC NET 2023 result after downloading it, as it will include important information like the roll number, name, category, date of birth, and other test specifics.

