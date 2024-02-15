NTA To Oversee Registration For UGC NET June 2024 Session-1, Know More Here

Pixabay (Representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will oversee registration for the UGC NET Session – I exam, taking place from June 10 to June 21, 2024.

Media reports suggest that the notification for the UGC NET June Session-1 is anticipated to be issued in April 2024. Students are advised to monitor the NTA's official website for the most recent information.

The UGC-NET is an online test covering 83 subjects, and the results for all online tests will be declared within three weeks after the test ends.

UGC-NET determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' positions in Indian universities and colleges.

Eligibility requirements for UGC NET June Session 2024 are as follows: General/EWS candidates should have obtained a minimum of 55% marks in their Master’s Degree or equivalent exam.

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), SC, ST, PwD, and third gender category candidates must have secured at least 50% marks in their Master’s degree or equivalent exam. Additionally, candidates who are currently pursuing or awaiting results of their Master’s degree are also eligible to apply on a provisional basis.

Candidates are required to submit their applications for UGC NET June 2024 via the official website. Comprehensive guidelines can be found in the Information Bulletin on the NTA website. For additional details, candidates should visit the official UGC NET website.

Fellowship selection under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs will also consider UGC-NET scores.