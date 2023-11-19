CSIR UGC NET 2023 Registrations Open: Apply By November 30

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Registrations Open | Representative Image/Unsplash

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the registration process for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2023, scheduled for the December session. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming examination:

Registration Dates:

Commenced on November 1, 2023.

Deadline for registration: November 30, 2023.

Application Correction Window

Applicants have the opportunity to edit their application forms.

Correction window opens on December 2.

Deadline for corrections: December 4, 2023.

Exam Dates:

CSIR UGC NET 2023 examination is scheduled for December 26, 27, and 28.

Exam Pattern:

Exam duration varies based on the subject.

Life Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, and Mathematical Sciences: 3 hours (180 minutes).

Physical Science: 4 hours (240 minutes).

The examination comprises three sections: Part A (20 marks), Part B (40 marks), and Part C (120 marks).

How to Apply - Step by Step:

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the registration option on the homepage.

Complete the registration form with personal details such as name, email ID, and contact information.

Log in using the credentials generated during registration.

Fill in the application form with the required details.

Upload necessary documents and complete the fee payment.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

