 Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 Application Process Starts At csirnet.nta.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJoint CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 Application Process Starts At csirnet.nta.ac.in

Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 Application Process Starts At csirnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency has announced the dates of Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023 examinations. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates of Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023 examinations for Junior Research Fellowship and for Lectureship or Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The exams would be conducted on December 26, 27 and 28 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The last date to apply for this test is November 30.

After the registration process gets over, NTA will be opening the correction window for CSIR UGC NET 2023 on December 2 and candidates would be given a chance to edit their application forms by December 4.

The duration of the exam is 180 minutes or three hours and the paper will contain objective-type questions with multiple choices.

The details of course codes, eligibility criteria, pattern of question paper, fee, etc. are available in the information bulletin hosted on the exam website.

The application fee for CSIR UGC NET December 2023 is Rs 1100 for General category, Rs 550 for General-EWS/OBC (NCL), Rs 275 for SC/ST and Third Gender candidates, while PwD candidates will not have to pay any application fee.

Read Also
After UGC NET; NTA To Announce CSIR Results 2023 Soon At csirnet.nta.nic.in
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Education Department Prohibits Men's Entry Into Female Schools

Pakistan: Education Department Prohibits Men's Entry Into Female Schools

RIMS Ranchi : Police Finds A Half Burnt Body Of A Medical Student

RIMS Ranchi : Police Finds A Half Burnt Body Of A Medical Student

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Explores Abu Dhabi's Thriving Tech Startup Ecosystem

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Explores Abu Dhabi's Thriving Tech Startup Ecosystem

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve List Out, Check Details

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve List Out, Check Details

Soumyo Mukherji Appointed as Director Of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus

Soumyo Mukherji Appointed as Director Of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus