After UGC NET; NTA To Announce CSIR Results 2023 Soon At csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Final Provisional Answer Key Out At csirnet.nta.nic.in. | Representative image

After the declaration of the UGC NET Results June 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET 2023). Those candidates who appeared for the exam can expect the results to be declared shortly on the official website of NTA at- csirnet.nta.nic.in. However, the specific date and time for the result declaration have not been officially confirmed yet.

The provisional answer key for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 was released on June 14, 2023. Candidates had the opportunity to evaluate their performance and raise any objections regarding the answers provided. Subsequently, the final answer key was published on July 17, 2023, covering the December 2022 and June 2023 exams.

Candidates aspiring for JRF or lectureship and assistant professor positions must meet the minimum passing percentage criteria within two years from the date of result declaration. Specifically, general, EWS, and OBC category candidates need to score a minimum of 33%, while SC, ST, and PwD categories should secure 25% to qualify for both fellowship and lectureship.

A total of 2,74,027 candidates took the CSIR UGC NET June exam, which was conducted on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023, across 426 exam centres in 178 cities nationwide.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is a crucial examination that determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) as well as for lectureship (LS) and assistant professor positions in universities and colleges across India.

