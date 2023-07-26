UGC NET Results 2023 OUT At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Cut-off Marks Here

UGC NET Results 2023 Declared: Here's How to Check At ugcnet.nta.nic.in | Representational Pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) yesterday declared the UGC NET Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test June 2023 (UGC NET June 2023) can now check and download their results from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET June 2023 was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects in 02 Phases panning over 09 days in 18 shifts. Along with the UGC NET Scorecard 2023, the agency has also released the final answer key.

Candidates can also check UGC NET result on these websites:

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in.

Direct Link to download scorecard

Check the cut-off Marks for the respective Subjects in the pdf below:

For Assistant Professor

For Junior Research Fellowship

UGC NET is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ at Indian Universities and Colleges.

The official notification reads, "In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Score Card, he/she can mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in For more updates or latest news keep visiting the Official website of NTA https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in."

Steps to check UGC NET result 2023:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Your UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

