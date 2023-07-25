UGC NET Results 2023 Declared: Here's How to Check At ugcnet.nta.nic.in | Representational Pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET Results 2023, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility Test (NET). The results were officially released on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET examination is conducted twice a year, providing an opportunity for candidates to qualify for the eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. The results reflect the performance of candidates in Paper 1 (General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude) and Paper 2 (subject-specific paper).

Candidates who had taken the UGC NET 2023 examination can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the "UGC NET Results 2023" link. This will redirect you to the result checking page.

Step 3: On the result page, candidates must provide their login credentials, including their application number, date of birth, and security pin. It is crucial to enter the details accurately to access the results.

Step 4: After filling in the necessary information, click on the "Submit" button to view your UGC NET 2023 result.

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the result for future reference. The UGC NET scorecard is a crucial document that will be required during the subsequent admission and recruitment processes.

In addition, NTA spokesperson said "We congratulate all the successful candidates on their achievement. The UGC NET is a highly competitive examination, and the results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the candidates."

A total of 6,39,069 candidates were eligible for the exam. This exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’.

