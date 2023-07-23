CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Final Provisional Answer Key Out At csirnet.nta.nic.in. | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final provisional answer key for Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023). Candidates can now visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in to access the answer key.

The entrance test was held on June 6, 7 and 8 2023 at 426 exam centres located in 178 cities across the country. The exam was for 2,74,027 candidates as per information shared by the NTA.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key:

Step 1: Visi the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 – Final Provisional Answer Keys"

Step 3: Download the PDF opened in the newly opened tab

Step 4: Check the answer key and save it for future reference

The NTA conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination for December 2022 and June 2023 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 6 to June 8 in two shifts.

With a view of records, results are declared within a week of the release of the answer key, hence the results can be expected next week, however, the official confirmation on the date and time of the announcement of the results.

