CSIR UGC NET 2023: City Intimation Slip And Admit Card Release Dates Announced

The city intimation slip and CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023 will soon be available on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). | Pixabay (Representational)

The city intimation slip and CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023 will soon be available on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA has scheduled the December 26, 27, and 28, 2023, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2023) together.

The examination center's location will be listed on the CSIR UGC NET 2023 city notification slip. It is made available ahead of time so that students can make travel and lodging plans.

Then, the CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card—which will include the candidate's name, date of birth, category, roll number, and other personal information—would be released on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Additionally, it will provide exam specifics like the testing location, reporting time, subject, testing center number and address, exam timing, and crucial guidelines.

Using their application number and birthdate, candidates would be able to download their city intimation slip and admission card. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 will be administered by the NTA at 225 locations in eight states and union territories.

The Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) fellowship program and applicant eligibility for lectureships are the two main purposes of the CSIR UGC NET. The life sciences, chemical sciences, mathematics sciences, physical sciences, and earth sciences are the five subjects for which there will be an online exam. Each paper will be worth 200 marks.