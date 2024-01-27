CSIR Releases Admit Cards: SO And ASO Exams Schedule Revealed

Pixabay

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) recently released the admission cards for the next exams for Section Officers (SO) and Assistant Section Officers (ASO). To view and obtain their individual admission cards, prospective candidates are urged to go to the official website, csir.res.in.

Important Exam Details:

The CSIR is scheduled to conduct Stage 1 examinations (Paper 1 and Paper 2) for Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer positions.

The examination window is set from February 5 to February 20.

Two shifts will be observed, with Shift 1 occurring from 10 am to 12 noon, followed by Shift 2 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Steps to Download Admit Cards:

Open the web browser and go to the official CSIR website at csir.res.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the 'News Events' tab.

A new page will open, revealing various updates. Look for the link titled 'Schedule of Stage- I (Paper I & Paper II) Examination and downloading of Admit Card.'

Select the relevant link to proceed with the admit card download.

Enter the necessary information, including your registered email ID and Date of Birth.

Once the details are submitted, your admit card will appear on the screen. Verify the information.

Finally, download the admit card and take a printout for future reference during the examination.

It is important for candidates to remember to properly follow these instructions and make sure they receive their admission cards in time for the CSIR SO and ASO exams. To enter the examination hall, a printed admit card is required.