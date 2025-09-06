 CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Offs Released; Maths, Earth Sciences See Higher Benchmarks
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Offs Released; Maths, Earth Sciences See Higher Benchmarks

CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Offs Released; Maths, Earth Sciences See Higher Benchmarks

NTA has released the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 cut-offs with scorecards for JRF and Assistant Professor on csirnet.nta.ac.in. The July 28 CBT exam saw 1.95 lakh registrations and 1.47 lakh candidates appearing, with higher cut-offs in Mathematical and Earth Sciences. Minimum qualifying marks remain 33% for UR/EWS/OBC and 25% for SC/ST/PwD, with results declared on September 4, 2025.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Off | Image: Canva

CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Off: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 cut-offs along with the scorecards, which allow candidates to verify subject-wise qualifying marks for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor. The test was conducted on July 28 in Computer-Based Test mode in 218 cities and recorded good attendance with 1,95,241 registrations and 1,47,732 appearing.

Cut-offs have gone up in Mathematical and Earth Sciences as per NTA, showing tougher competition in these streams. Candidates can also download their personal scorecards and the official cut-off PDF from csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Participation Snapshot

Life Sciences had the maximum turnout, followed by Chemical and Mathematical Sciences. Out of the total registrations, 1,14,339 were female (86,777 appeared), 80,894 male (60,950 appeared) and eight third-gender candidates (five appeared). Subject-wise, Life Sciences had 78,949 registrations, Chemical Sciences 43,313, Mathematical Sciences 35,529, Physical Sciences 30,345, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sciences 7,105.

FPJ Shorts
GST 2.0: FMCG Sector Poised For Structural Reset With Two 5% & 18% Slabs, Sin & Luxury Goods See 40% Rate
GST 2.0: FMCG Sector Poised For Structural Reset With Two 5% & 18% Slabs, Sin & Luxury Goods See 40% Rate
'Education Is Our Priority,' Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; Urges Students & Teachers To 'Put Away Mobiles & Pick Up Books'
'Education Is Our Priority,' Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; Urges Students & Teachers To 'Put Away Mobiles & Pick Up Books'
Dramatic Visuals: Portion Of Hill Collapses As Massive Landslide Hits Nauhradhar Area In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur
Dramatic Visuals: Portion Of Hill Collapses As Massive Landslide Hits Nauhradhar Area In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register FIR Against 15, Including Actor Nikita Ghag, For Forcibly Entering Director’s Office And Extorting ₹10 Lakh
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register FIR Against 15, Including Actor Nikita Ghag, For Forcibly Entering Director’s Office And Extorting ₹10 Lakh

Important Cut-Offs for JRF (UR Category)

Earth Sciences: 61.29%

Mathematical Sciences: 53.375%

Life Sciences: 51.50%

Physical Sciences: 51.188%

Chemical Sciences: 50.75%

CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Off

CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Off | Official Notification

For eligibility at the Assistant Professor level, the cut-offs are marginally lower (e.g., Earth Sciences – 55.16%, Mathematical Sciences – 48.03%). Those who score less than these may be considered for Ph.D. admission under Category-3, for which minimum cut-offs are around 36–38% for UR.

Read Also
Joint CSIR UGC NET June Exam Result 2025 Declared; Here’s How To Check
article-image

NTA clarified no cut-off is separately drawn for Parts A, B, and C, with cumulative scores utilised for the merit lists. June session results were announced on September 4, 2025. JRF ranks are first allocated and then distribution between CSIR and UGC fellowships according to subject-wise quota.

A minimum level of 33% (General/EWS/OBC) and 25% (SC/ST/PwD) is applicable for all categories. Aspirants should refer to the official website for detailed subject-wise information and counselling status.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Education Is Our Priority,' Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; Urges Students & Teachers To 'Put Away...

'Education Is Our Priority,' Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; Urges Students & Teachers To 'Put Away...

Teachers In Jharkhand Mark Teacher's Day 2025 With Protest Over Unpaid Salaries

Teachers In Jharkhand Mark Teacher's Day 2025 With Protest Over Unpaid Salaries

CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Offs Released; Maths, Earth Sciences See Higher Benchmarks

CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Offs Released; Maths, Earth Sciences See Higher Benchmarks

UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Across Uttar Pradesh, Thousands Appear For Exam

UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Across Uttar Pradesh, Thousands Appear For Exam

BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Admit Cards To Be OUT Today At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Exam Date, Timing, and...

BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Admit Cards To Be OUT Today At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Exam Date, Timing, and...