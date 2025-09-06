CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Offs Released; Maths, Earth Sciences See Higher Benchmarks

CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Off | Image: Canva

CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Off: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 cut-offs along with the scorecards, which allow candidates to verify subject-wise qualifying marks for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor. The test was conducted on July 28 in Computer-Based Test mode in 218 cities and recorded good attendance with 1,95,241 registrations and 1,47,732 appearing.

Cut-offs have gone up in Mathematical and Earth Sciences as per NTA, showing tougher competition in these streams. Candidates can also download their personal scorecards and the official cut-off PDF from csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Participation Snapshot

Life Sciences had the maximum turnout, followed by Chemical and Mathematical Sciences. Out of the total registrations, 1,14,339 were female (86,777 appeared), 80,894 male (60,950 appeared) and eight third-gender candidates (five appeared). Subject-wise, Life Sciences had 78,949 registrations, Chemical Sciences 43,313, Mathematical Sciences 35,529, Physical Sciences 30,345, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sciences 7,105.

Important Cut-Offs for JRF (UR Category)

Earth Sciences: 61.29%

Mathematical Sciences: 53.375%

Life Sciences: 51.50%

Physical Sciences: 51.188%

Chemical Sciences: 50.75%

CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Off | Official Notification

For eligibility at the Assistant Professor level, the cut-offs are marginally lower (e.g., Earth Sciences – 55.16%, Mathematical Sciences – 48.03%). Those who score less than these may be considered for Ph.D. admission under Category-3, for which minimum cut-offs are around 36–38% for UR.

NTA clarified no cut-off is separately drawn for Parts A, B, and C, with cumulative scores utilised for the merit lists. June session results were announced on September 4, 2025. JRF ranks are first allocated and then distribution between CSIR and UGC fellowships according to subject-wise quota.

A minimum level of 33% (General/EWS/OBC) and 25% (SC/ST/PwD) is applicable for all categories. Aspirants should refer to the official website for detailed subject-wise information and counselling status.