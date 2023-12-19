CSIR NET 2023 Schedule To Be Unveiled On December 19, Admit Card Details To Follow

Representative image

The Human Resource Development Group is set to unveil the CSIR NET schedule on December 19, 2023. Aspirants who have registered for the examination can access the schedule on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The subject-wise CSIR NET December details will be released shortly after, followed by the issuance of admit cards for candidates preparing for the December 26, 27, and 28 exams.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET), conducted twice annually by the National Testing Agency, serves to shortlist eligible candidates for Junior Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professor positions.

While the exam is scheduled for December 26, 27, and 28, the subject-wise exam schedule for CSIR NET 2023 is yet to be officially released. As per the latest tweet from HRDG CSIR, the exam dates for all subjects will be announced today. Candidates are advised to stay updated, as this article will be promptly updated once the official information is released.

The CSIR NET admit card is a crucial document, and candidates must download and print it for entry into the examination hall. To download the CSIR NET admit card, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2 - Look for the admit card download link on the page.

Step 3 - Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha.

Step 4 - Your CSIR NET hall ticket will be displayed; download and take a printout for future reference.

The CSIR NET exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, and the admit cards are anticipated to be released in the third week of December 2023. Typically, the CSIR NET city intimation link is activated 3 to 4 days prior to the exam date, according to past trends.