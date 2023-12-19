Haryana Updates School Curriculum: Students To Learn Values From Bhagavad Gita And Respected Saints

Representative Image

Government schools in Haryana are now enforcing the compulsory reading of value education curriculum for students above class 6. This significant change aims to impart life lessons from a diverse array of sources, including the Bhagavad Gita, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, APJ Abdul Kalam Azad, Buddha, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Sarojini Naidu, and Eklavya.

Making values non-negotiable

According to the reports, previously, these value-addition subjects were optional, allowing students to easily bypass them. However, the recent mandate makes it imperative for students above class 6 to delve into these materials thoroughly. The state education department emphasizes that these subjects will now be integrated into exams, with questions carrying ten marks, necessitating students to engage meaningfully with the curriculum.

To ease this transition, schools will receive three free books from December 18 to 22, catering to different grade ranges: classes 6th to 7th, 9th to 10th, and 11th to 12th.

NEP 2020 and NCFSE

This educational overhaul aligns with the restructuring of the Haryana curriculum in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE). To achieve this, a seven-member committee, led by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director, was formed. This committee was tasked with revamping the value education component to adhere to the guidelines outlined in the NEP and NCFSE.

An official involved in creating the new books highlighted the intentional inclusion of teachings from the Bhagavad Gita, citing its ability to inspire and shape moral character. The sacred text is expected to impart lessons on fearlessness, simplicity, discipline, etiquette, dedication, focus, hard work, respect for nature, and the principles of achieving success.