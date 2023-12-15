Haryana's Higher Education Minister Highlights Transformative Goals Of National Education Policy 2020

Minister Sharma advocates for the prompt implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. | Representative Image

At the State Level Implementation Committee meeting on the National Education Policy 2020, Haryana's Higher Education Minister, Moolchand Sharma, underscored the policy's transformative goals aimed at catapulting India into a prominent global education landscape.

Acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's significant role in shaping the National Education Policy 2020, Minister Sharma commended Chief Minister Manohar Lal's proactive efforts to execute the policy five years earlier than the originally planned target of 2030.

Minister Sharma underscored Chief Minister Manohar Lal's commitment to reaching these goals by 2025, emphasizing the policy's vital role in transforming India's educational structure for the 21st century.

Sharma stressed the policy's forward-thinking nature, incorporating emerging domains such as Artificial Intelligence, 3-D technology, data analysis, and biotechnology into undergraduate education to nurture skilled professionals and bolster youth employability.

The minister expressed his vision for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to propel India into the ranks of global educational leaders. He emphasized that effectively carrying out this policy would reinstate India as a world leader in education, as it once was.

Minister Sharma was joined by notable figures in this important meeting, such as Anand Mohan Sharan, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department, and Dr. KC, Chairman of Haryana State Higher Education Council. Additionally, Vice Chancellors, Registrars from different universities, and other senior officials were in attendance.