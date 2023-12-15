 17 Students Injured By Uprooted Tree Branches At Tamil Nadu School
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation17 Students Injured By Uprooted Tree Branches At Tamil Nadu School

17 Students Injured By Uprooted Tree Branches At Tamil Nadu School

The students were promptly taken to Government Rajaji Hospital for medical care, with their parents and school staff by their side.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
17 Students Injured By Uprooted Tree Branches At Tamil Nadu School | Twitter

In a shocking news from the Government Higher Secondary School, Therkutheru in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, at least 17 ninth-grade students sustained minor injuries when they were hit by branches of an uprooted tree on the school ground on Thursday.

The students were seated beneath the tree, getting ready for their mid-year exams, when the tree's uprooted branches fell on them. They were promptly taken to Government Rajaji Hospital for medical care, with their parents and school staff by their side.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Issues New Teacher Hiring Regulations
article-image

Madurai CEO visited hospital after the incident:

The Hindu reported, Madurai's Chief Educational Officer (CEO), K. Karthika, visited GRH to check on the students' well-being. Speaking to the media at the GRH, she said that the students had minor bruises and thankfully, none of them had sustained any major injuries.

The students panicked after the incident. They were given first aid at the hospital and later shifted to the general ward. They were, however, under observation, she said.

Read Also
Bengaluru: Nursery School Building Collapse Hours Before Classes
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhatinda Education Department Issues Order For School Teachers, Asked To Make Arrangements For CM's...

Bhatinda Education Department Issues Order For School Teachers, Asked To Make Arrangements For CM's...

17 Students Injured By Uprooted Tree Branches At Tamil Nadu School

17 Students Injured By Uprooted Tree Branches At Tamil Nadu School

Odisha Board To Install AI-Equipped Cameras For Class 10 Exams

Odisha Board To Install AI-Equipped Cameras For Class 10 Exams

IIFT MBA 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow at iift.ac.in

IIFT MBA 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow at iift.ac.in

Retired IPS Officer Caught Cheating Twice In LLB Exam At KMC Language University In Lucknow

Retired IPS Officer Caught Cheating Twice In LLB Exam At KMC Language University In Lucknow