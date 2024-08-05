 CSAB 2024 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be Out Today
Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
CSAB 2024 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be Out Today | Representative Image

Today, August 5, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will reveal the results of the special round 1 seat allocation. According to a CSAB press release, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA 2024) has completed the joint-counselling and seat allocation to the NIT+ system. Up until the fifth and final round of JoSAA counselling, when about 28,700 candidates accepted their seat allocations, almost 41,000 of the 42,200 seats available in the NIT+ System were assigned to candidates.

To fill any open seats, the CSAB Special Round Counselling was arranged by NIT-K. The official statement states that candidates running for office in DASA-2024 are ineligible to participate in the CSAB special rounds. For such candidates to be eligible for the CSAB special rounds, they must forfeit or withdraw their DASA-2024 seats before the deadline.

Important Dates

CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result : August 5 at 5 PM

Online Reporting : August 5 to 7

Last day to accept or reject seats : August 8

article-image

Document verification : August 8, 2024

CSAB Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result : August 10

How to check?

-Check out the official CSAB counselling website.

-Select the special section for CSAB.
-Select the link for the special round one seat allocation result.
-Type in your password and login ID.
-A display of the unique allocation result will occur.
-Save and download it for later use.

CSAB Supernumerary Round 2024

In addition, on August 16, 2024, the CSAB will start the registration and choice-filling procedure for the supernumerary round. It ends on August 19. Applications for the supernumerary round are open to candidates who were qualified for the JoSAA-2024 and CSAB-2024 Special Rounds. Those who, following all JoSAA counselling, nonetheless do not have a legitimate seat allotted in the NIT+ system are also able to apply. On August 20, the seat allocation result will be released, and on August 27, institutions will no longer receive physical reports.

