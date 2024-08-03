AP TET 2024 Registration Window To Close Today; Apply NOW!

Today, August 3, the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 registration period will come to an end, according to the Andhra Pradesh government's Department of School Education. On July 3, the AP TET 2024 registration process began. Interested candidates can fill out the registration form by visiting the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

The dates of the AP TET 2024 exams were rescheduled from August 5–20 to October 3–20. The exam was rescheduled to give applicants more time to study, according to the official notification.

The requirements for passing the AP TET 2024 vary based on the category. Unreserved pupils must receive sixty percent or more; applicants from Backward Classes (BC) must receive fifty percent or more; and candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Physically Handicapped (PH) must receive forty percent or more.

Application Fees

The application fee must be submitted by candidates in order to finalise their registration for the AP TET 2024. The application fee for the AP TET 2024 is Rs 750 for each paper. Candidates may pay the AP TET 2024 application fee online via debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking.

How to apply?

-Visit aptet.apcfss.in, the official website for the AP TET exam.

-Click the link to the AP TET application form on the homepage.

-Remit the application fee and record the registration charge.

-The application form will then show up on the screen.

-Complete the form and send in the necessary files.

-Once all the data has been entered, select "Preview" to review it one last time.

-To obtain the AP TET July 2024 application confirmation page, click the "Submit" button.



Exam Pattern



The AP TET 2024 exam has 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will run two hours and thirty minutes. There will be two exams, the first of which consists of five sections: English, maths, language one, environmental studies, and child development and pedagogy. Each part of the first AP TET 2024 paper will have thirty questions.



Language 1, English, child development and pedagogy, and elective stream-related courses will make up the five portions of Paper 2. Thirty multiple-choice questions will appear in each of the first three sections, with sixty in the final one.