 Cruel! Male Tuition Teacher Brutally Thrashes Class 2 Girl With Slaps & Stick In UP's Kannauj; VIDEO Surfaces
Cruel! Male Tuition Teacher Brutally Thrashes Class 2 Girl With Slaps & Stick In UP's Kannauj; VIDEO Surfaces

The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the coaching teacher is beating the class 2 girl by pulling her hair in front of other students.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Male Tuition Teacher Brutally Thrashes Class 2 Girl | X

Kannauj: In a shocking incident, a coaching teacher was caught on camera brutally beating a young girl in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the coaching teacher is beating the class 2 girl by pulling her hair in front of other students. The incident was recorded by an onlooker and the video has gone viral on social media. The accused teacher has been arrested and legal action has been

There are reports that the innocent young girl was subjected to the Taliban-like punishment for reasons unknown. The teacher is seen pulling the child while she was trying to hide under a table and behind the chairs, beating her while pulling her hair. The teacher then slaps the child on her back and kid is seen crawling on the ground due to the pain. The teacher did not stop there, he then took a stick and beat the child with it. The child is seen crying in pain, however, the teacher kept on beating the kid.

The teacher then held her hand and pulled her near the door and sat on a chair. The teacher then held the child with both her hands and took the camera into his hands after which the girl pulls her hands and runs to hide under the bed. The teacher then calls another student and asks him to pull the girl from beneath the bed. The other kid then pulls the girl from beneath the bed by holding her hand.

The girl again starts crying in fear as the kid pulls her out of the bed. The kid hands over the girl to the teacher after which the girl again tries to hide under the bed. However, the teacher holds her by her legs and pulls her out while the kid is seen crying in terror. The teacher then holds both her legs and the video ends.

article-image

There are reports that the accused teacher has been arrested for beating the child. The police has registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. They are also examining the viral video. The ADG Kanpur Zone replied to the viral video and ordered Kannauj Police to hold an inquiry into the matter.

