VIDEO: Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel In Crowded Panipat Market

Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel | X

Panipat: The obsession for making reels has spiked to an alarming level in the youths, they can go to any extent to become famous on social media. One such incident has come to light from Haryana's Panipat where a youth was making reel dressed as a woman in a crowded market. The shopkeepers caught the youth and thrashed him claiming that he was performing obscene dance in front of the crowd for reel.

The incident reportedly occurred in Insar Market in Panipat which is often crowded. The young man who was dressed as a woman started dancing in front of the camera to make reel. The shopkeepers stopped the youth and said that the women present in the market were feeling uncomfortable due to his obscene act in the middle of the crowded market.

They asked him to stop filming the reel after which an argument occurred and the shopkeepers started thrashing the youth. On questioning about his actions, the youth explained that he is famous on several social media platforms and has made such contents in the past. He also claimed that his followers like such content and also said that his videos often go viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The onlookers filmed the incident and made the video viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the shopkeepers are thrashing the youth with punch and slaps. The youth can be seen semi-naked wearing only female undergarment in front of the crowd present in the market.

The youth can also be seen apologising to the shopkeepers and pleading. He is pleading the shopkeepers to stop beating him and let him go, however, they do not stop and keep on slapping the youth. There are no reports of any police complaint in connection with the matter.

There are reports that the shopkeepers counseled the youth and explained him that such reels impacts the society negatively. The youth also apologised and promised that he will not repeat the same thing after which he was allowed to go.