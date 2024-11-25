VIDEO: YouTuber Rehan Rides Buffalo Outside Hospital For Reel In Amroha; Arrested, Beaten Inside Police Station

VIDEO: YouTuber Rides Buffalo Outside Hospital For Reel In Amroha | YouTube | Screenshot

Amroha: In a shocking incident, a YouTuber was allegedly thrashed inside the police station in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and the video is being widely shared on social media. It is being claimed on social media that the police was caught on camera locking up the YouTuber and beating him with sticks inside the police station. The police alleged that the YouTuber was making a reel along with his supporters while riding a buffalo due to which there was chaos and panic on the streets outside CHC Hospital. The police detained the YouTuber immediately and brought him to the police station.

The incident occurred on November 17 at around 9 PM when the YouTuber who has been identified as Rehan and a resident of Mau Chowk reached the market area near CHC Hospital which falls under the Amroha Police Station area. Rehan reached the spot along with his supporters in large number and started making reel while riding a buffalo. The police reached the spot and detained Rehan after which the supporters also gathered outside the police station and started protesting against the police.

The police took action against the supporters protesting outside the police station and thrashed them with sticks to disperse the crowd. The video also shows the police brutally thrashing the crowd with sticks and also kicking few protesters from the crowd. The police claimed that they had to take action against the crow as they were causing commotion in the area.

The police issued statement in connection with the incident and said, In reference to the mentioned case, "I wish to inform you that on 17.11.2024, at approximately 9:00 PM, YouTuber Rehan, son of Babu Khan, a resident of Mau Chowk, Amroha Police Station area, District Amroha, and currently residing in Y Block, Mangolpuri, New Delhi, arrived in the market area near CHC, within the jurisdiction of Amroha Nagar Police Station, riding on a buffalo along with his supporters to shoot a reel. This created chaos and panic among the general public."

The statement further read, "Upon receiving information, the police immediately detained the said YouTuber and brought him to the police outpost. However, the YouTuber summoned his supporters, gathered a crowd, and started causing a commotion. In view of law and order, the police dispersed the crowd from the location and took appropriate legal action."

The police also said, "Based on the investigation of the incident, a case has been registered under relevant sections at Amroha Nagar Police Station, and further legal proceedings are underway. The law and order situation remains normal."