CRPF Constable PET/PST Exam On July 7; Admit Cards Out!

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

The admit cards for the PET/PST/Trade exams for the position of Constable (Tradesman/Technical/Pioneer/Min.) have been made available by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Admit cards are available for download on the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in, for qualified candidates. July 7, 2024 is when the Constable PET/PST/Trade test is expected to take place. The recruiting campaign intends to fill 9212 positions in total, 9105 of which are open to males and 107 of which are open to women. From July 1 to July 12, 2023, Constables (Technical/Tradesmen), Pioneer, and Ministerial took the Computer Based Test (CBT).

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

The candidate's admit card will contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.