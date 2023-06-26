 CRPF Constable Admit Card 2023 OUT at crpf.gov.in For Tradesmen/Technical Posts
CRPF Constable Admit Card 2023 OUT at crpf.gov.in For Tradesmen/Technical Posts

Candidates who applied for the CRPF Constable (Tradesmen/Technical) 2023 can download the admit cards from the official site at crpf.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
CRPF Constable admit card 2023 | Representative image

New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released admit cards for the posts of Constable (Tradesmen/Technical). Candidates who applied for the CRPF Constable (Tradesmen/Technical) 2023 can download the admit cards from the official site at crpf.gov.in.

CRPF will issue Constable (Tradesmen/Technical) computer based test (CBT) admit cards in three phases.

  • For candidates whose exams are from July 1 to 3, 2023, admit cards were issued on June 25.

  • For July 4 and 5 exams, CRPF Constable admit cards will be out on June 27 and

  • Candidates who will appear for the computer based test between July 6 and 12, admit cards will be out on June 29.

Direct link to download CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) admit card 2023

CRPF through this recruitment aims to fill 9,212 vacancies. Both males and females are eligible for these vacant posts. The number of male vacancies is 9,105 and for female candidates it is107.

After the written test, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.

