MP Police 2023 Constable Recruitment Begins For 7090 Posts, Apply at esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police 2023 Constable Recruitment | Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a notification for MP Police Constable 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can fill the application form at www.peb.mp.gov.in. The application process of the exam will start from 26th June and the last date to apply is 10th July 2023.

The Board has invited application for filling 7090 constable posts in the Police department.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility for MP GD constable posts is 10th pass while for candidates applying for the MP Radio Operator Posts must be at least 12th pass.

Selection process

MP Police Constable 2023 will be selected through 6 stages i.e, Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by Physical Standards Test (PST), Document Verification, and the last stage is Medical Examination.

Dates to remember

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Notification Release Date: 23rd June

Online Registration Start Date: 26th June

Last Date to Online Registration: 10th July

Last Date for modification: 15th July

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Exam Date: 12th August

Steps To Apply for MP Police Constable Posts 2023: