MP Police 2023 Constable Recruitment Begins For 7090 Posts, Apply at esb.mp.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a notification for MP Police Constable 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can fill the application form at www.peb.mp.gov.in. The application process of the exam will start from 26th June and the last date to apply is 10th July 2023.
The Board has invited application for filling 7090 constable posts in the Police department.
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility for MP GD constable posts is 10th pass while for candidates applying for the MP Radio Operator Posts must be at least 12th pass.
Selection process
MP Police Constable 2023 will be selected through 6 stages i.e, Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by Physical Standards Test (PST), Document Verification, and the last stage is Medical Examination.
Dates to remember
MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Notification Release Date: 23rd June
Online Registration Start Date: 26th June
Last Date to Online Registration: 10th July
Last Date for modification: 15th July
MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Exam Date: 12th August
Steps To Apply for MP Police Constable Posts 2023:
Go to the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage register as a new candidate if applying for the first time.
Go to the direct link for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will show up on the screen.
Enter all the details mentioned in the application form.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.