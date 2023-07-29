Cross-Border love: Pakistan-bound School Girl Caught at Jaipur Airport Without Legal Documents | IANS

Jaipur: In yet another incident of cross-border love in Rajasthan, a 17-year-old teenager heading to Pakistan to meet her lover was caught at the Jaipur airport without any legal documents to travel to the neighbouring country.

On Friday, the girl from Shrimadhopur in Sikar was taken into custody by CISF personnel and handed her to the airport police.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the girl was going to meet her lover in Lahore.

DCP East Gyanchand Yadav said that at 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, the girl reached the airport with two boys.

"When she asked for a ticket to Pakistan, the airport staff first thought it was a joke, but then the girl told them that she was Pakistani and had come to India three years back with her aunt. She was living in Srimadhopur of Sikar."

The girl also said that a few days ago, she had a fight with her aunt following which she took a bus and reached Jaipur on Friday morning.

"The two boys met the girl in the bus and came to drop her at the airport. During interrogation, the boys revealed that they spoke to her and came to drop her at the airport," the DCP added.

During interrogation, it was also revealed about a year ago, the girl had befriended Aslam Lahori, a man from Lahore, on Instagram.

The girl also revealed Aslam was friends with other female students of her school as well.

Her mobile has been seized by authorities and the police have informed her family, who were unaware of her actions.

The police are also trying to get details of Aslam's Instagram account and how many girls he was in contact with in India.

Senior officers of the ATS and IB had reached the airport police station and questioned the girl.

Meanwhile Additional SP of Jhalawar Chirnjee Lal Meena said the girl has revealed that her parents are in Pakistan and she wants to go to them, but she has no documents with her.

Hence she has been taken into custody and further investigations are on, he added.

The development comes days after Anju Rafael, a married mother of two from Bhiwadi, had also travelled to Pakistan recently where she reportedly got married to a man who she befriended on Facebook.