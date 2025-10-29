AIBE 20 2025: BCI Extends Registration Deadline Till October 31, 2025; Check Revised Schedule And Exam Details

AIBE 20 2025: The BCI has extended the deadlines for exam applications, fee payments, and corrections. Registration for AIBE 20 (XX) will now close on October 31, 2025, instead of October 28, 2025. To prevent last-minute delays, candidates who want to apply for the exam must complete the form before the deadline. The Bar Council of India has announced that the AIBE 20 Exam 2025 will take place on 30 November, 2025.

AIBE 20 2025: Important dates

- Online Registration begins: September 29th, 2025

- Payments through online mode: September 29th, 2025

- Extended Online Registration ends: October 31st, 2025

- Last Date of Payments: November 1, 2025

- Last date of correction: November 1, 2025

- Release of Admit Cards: November 15th, 2025

- Date Of Examination: November 30th, 2025

AIBE 20 2025: Required documents for registration

Required documents for registration

Passport-sized photograph

Signature

LLB graduation certificate

LLB mark sheets

Advocate ID card

LLM certificate (if applicable)

LLM mark sheet/grade report (if applicable)

AIBE 20 2025: Application fees

General / OBC Candidates: ₹3,500/-

SC / ST / PWD Candidates: ₹2,500/-

Mode of Payment: Through the authorised payment gateway only.

Mandatory Payment: Applications without the prescribed fee will be considered incomplete and not processed.

AIBE 20 2025: How to register

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official AIBE website.

Step 2: Enter your login information to create an account.

Step 3: Provide the necessary information, such as names, phone numbers, and educational history.

Step 4: Pay the required application cost.

Step 5: Click "Submit," and your application will be dispatched.

AIBE 20 2025: Exam pattern

Mode of Exam: Offline (pen and paper-based).

Type of Questions: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Total Questions: 100.

Marks per Question: 1 mark each.

Total Marks: 100.

Duration: 3 hours.

Negative Marking: No negative marking.

AIBE 20 2025: Subject-wise Distribution of Questions

Constitutional Law: 10 questions

Code of Civil Procedure (CPC): 10 questions

Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 8 questions

Evidence Act & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions

Family Law: 8 questions

Contract, Property Law & Negotiable Instruments Act: 8 questions

Law of Torts: 5 questions

Labour & Industrial Law: 4 questions

Taxation Law: 4 questions

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) including Arbitration Act: 4 questions

Public Interest Litigation (PIL): 4 questions

Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct: 4 questions

Company Law: 2 questions

Environmental Law: 2 questions

Cyber Law: 2 questions

Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions

Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions

AIBE 20 2025: Passing percentage

Candidates from the GEN/OBC category must receive at least 45% of the possible points, while candidates from the SC/ST and disability categories must receive at least 40%.

On working days, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., candidates can reach the assistance desk at the following numbers: 6263178414, 6352601288, 9555089314, 9555076241, 9555092448

Candidates are advised to visit the AIBE's official website for further relevant information and to register as soon as feasible for hassle-free submission.