MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Results To Be Declared Today; Reporting Begins From October 30

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling | Official Website

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Madhya Pradesh Department of Public Health and Medical Education will announce the MP NEET UG 2025 mop-up round seat allotment today, October 29, 2025, which is the last stage of the MBBS and BDS admissions of the state. Applicants can find out their allotment status at the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the revised counselling schedule, the candidates who have been allotted seats in this round will have to report to their respective dental or medical colleges between October 30 and November 11, 2025 (up to 6 PM) for document verification and admission. If the candidate fails to report within the given timeframe, his/her allotted seat will be cancelled.

Previously, the registered and eligible candidates' state merit list was released on October 25, 2025. Thereafter, the choice filling and locking activity was conducted from October 25 to 27 (until 11:59 PM). The candidates who had opted for upgradation were asked to re-lock their preferences during this interval; otherwise, they would have been retained in their earlier allotment automatically.

This mop-up round is the last chance for candidates applying for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the state quota for the 2025–26 academic year. Once this round is over, there will be no additional counselling or seat allotment at the state level.

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link MP NEET UG 2025 mop-up round seat allotment result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Mop-Up round results will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Mop-Up round results and take a printout for future reference.