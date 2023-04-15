Covid surge: Noida authorities mandate masks, social distancing for Schools, Colleges

Noida authorities mandate masks, social distancing | ANI Representational pic

Noida: Amid a rise in Covid cases, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department on Thursday issued a set of recommendations that includes practicing use of face masks at offices, schools, colleges, shopping malls, hospitals, among other public places.

Apart from compulsory face masks, the Noida Health Department has also asked schools and colleges to follow social distancing in the classrooms. It has instructed educational institutes to ensure that students have adequate access to hand soaps and sanitizers.

Educational institutions have been told to install thermal scanning at the entry gate of their buildings. Students who have flu-like symptoms should be sent home. They must avoid attending school so that the spread of symptoms is mitigated.

“A rise in cases of Covid has been noted in the country, including parts of Uttar Pradesh. Keeping that and protection against the infection in mind, it is very important to follow these precautions and Covid protocol,” Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma has said in a statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 114 covid cases on Thursday, taking the number of active patients in Noida and Greater Noida to 396, the highest this year.