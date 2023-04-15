 Mumbai: State records 660 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
State's recovery rate stands at 98.11%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
India records 5,676 fresh infections; active cases tally reaches 37,093 | ANI Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 660 new cases along with two deaths on Saturday. Active case tally in the state stands at 6,047.

539 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the tally of discharge after recovery ti 80,00,665. Recovery rate stands at 98.11%.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.82%.

