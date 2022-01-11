COVID-19 in Kota: Police of coaching city asking students and citizens to pose with apologetic ‘cut outs’ as punishment for not wearing masks

Creating public awareness for wearing masks amid the surge of the third wave of Covid-19 in the city and State, the Kota City Police under a unique initiative is asking students and citizens to pose with ‘Apologetic’ cut out as punishment for not wearing masks.

Jawahar Nagar Police Station situated in the Coaching hub of the city along with Allen Student Welfare society (ASWS) have placed photo booths that have cutouts with messages seeking apology for not wearing face masks.

These cutouts carry Messages like ‘Maine Mask nahi lagaya hai, maine galti ki hai, mujhe maaf kare’ (I have not worn face masks, I have committed a mistake, please forgive me).

Kota City SP, Kesar Singh Shekhawat told that whenever any citizen or student is caught violating the safety protocols of Covid-19 or not wearing safety face-masks, the local police first comprehends them for wearing face masks but even after any person does not wear face masks at public places then he is asked to pose with the apologetic cut-outs where his photo is clicked.

He said that primarily the Jawahar Nagar police is carrying this drive as of now. However, Circle Inspector, Jawahar Nagar Police Station, Ramkishan Verma said that the positives of the drive are being seen in the coaching hub as citizens and students are seen wearing face masks now.

Police, CPOs and ASWS teams are urging the locals and students to follow SOPs of Covid-19 safety and wear face masks for their safety from Covid-19

