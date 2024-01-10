Competition In Mumbai Civic Schools To Highlight Lord Ram's Significance | Representational photo

Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 10, Mumbai civic schools will host competitions to highlight the significance of Lord Ram to pupils, according to Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Tuesday. The contest is scheduled to take place in all 1,146 BMC schools in Mumbai from January 10th to 17th. It is a voluntary activity.

The competition, named "Maryada Purushottam Shriram Jeevan Charitra," will feature Ram-related themes and topics in the categories of art, essay, poetry, and drama.

The art contest features themes like designing the Shriram Temple of my Dreams, My Superhero, Veer Hanuman, The Defeat of Ravana, and Ram Setu.

Competition to raise awareness about Lord Ram

"A historic occasion for our nation is the impending dedication of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya. The goal of this competition is to raise awareness of Lord Ram and Ramrajya among the younger generation," the Mumbai suburban district's guardian minister stated during a press conference held at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

Claims that the BJP was attempting to saffronise schools managed by the Mumbai civic body were refuted by Lodha.

“Bhagwan Shriram stands as an ideal for the entire society, consistently adhering to the commands of his parents and epitomizing ideal brotherly love. Through this competition, children will gain insights into these aspects," Lodha said.