COMEDK UGET Scorecards To Be Released At 2 PM Tomorrow | Representative Image

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the Under-Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) result 2024 tomorrow. It will come out at 2pm. Once declared, candidates can check their result at the official website, comedk.org.

As per the official notice, Rank/Score cards will be available starting 2pm. Soon after, the counselling registration will start.

Step 1: Go to the official website at comedk.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the COMEDK UGET 2024 result login link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials — application number or user ID and password and then click on submit.

Step 4: The COMEDK UGET result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the answer key.

Last year, the results were announced on June 10 and the exam was held on May 28.

The COMEDK UGET 2024 was conducted on May 12 in three sessions. The first session (morning) was from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, followed by the second session (afternoon) which was scheduled from 1pm to 4 pm, and the final session (evening) was conducted from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

The exam was administered for a total of three hours and was divided into three sections – Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry.

Note that the COMEDK UGET exam pattern is different for engineering and medical programmes.

The preliminary answer key for the COMEDK UGET was out on May 14 after. After that, candidates were allowed to raise objections against the same till May 16. The final answer key was released on May 22.

Once the results for the exam are declared, the concerned authority will conduct the counselling online.