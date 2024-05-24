COMEDK UGET Result 2024: Scorecard To Be OUT Today At 2 PM; How to Check

Representative Image | ANI

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the results for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2024 on its official website today, May 24. Candidates can check their results starting at 2 pm by visiting comedk.org and logging in with their user ID and password. The COMEDK rank card for 2024 will also be available.

It’s important to note that the COMEDK 2024 results will only be accessible online, so candidates should keep their scorecards safe until the admissions process is completed.

On May 14, the Consortium posted the COMEDK answer key on its official website. Applicants had until May 16 to raise objections regarding the answer key, and the final answer key was published on May 21 after considering the objections. The final answer key will be used to determine the COMEDK 2024 final results.

COMEDK UGET 2024 Results: How to Check

1: Visit comedk.org, the official COMEDK website.

2: Go to the homepage and click the “Candidate Login” option.

3: Enter your user ID and password in the required sections.

4: View the information on the COMEDK rank card.

5: Print a copy of the COMEDK scorecard 2024 for future reference.

COMEDK UGET 2024 took place on May 12 in three shifts: morning from 8:30 to 11:30 am, afternoon from 1 to 4 pm, and evening from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. Candidates received one mark for every correct response, and there was no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The exam authorities will use a standard normalization procedure to convert the raw marks of the students to a percentile score, as the entrance exam was conducted over several sessions. The COMEDK UGET entrance exam consisted of 180 questions, each carrying one mark. The exam included three sections: Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry.

The COMEDK UGET 2024 pattern varies for engineering and medical programs. Following the release of the results, online counseling will be provided by the relevant authority. The COMEDK UGET counseling schedule for 2024 has not been released yet but is expected to begin towards the end of May.